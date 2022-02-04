Advertisement

Winds pick up later today, nice weekend ahead

We're watching a cold front coming in from the northwest today. It will likely increase the clouds, bring up the wind and could generate some flurries.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Cold weather continues all across southeast today. We await the next cold front which is situated off to our northwest early this morning. This front will likely bring in some clouds, increase the wind and may even generate a few flurries this afternoon. The general pattern favors at least one front per day through the next 7 days, but getting any of these fronts to produce any meaningful precipitation will be a challenge. This weekend will be a good example of that with gusty south wind on Saturday, then turning to the northwest on Sunday.

