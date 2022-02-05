Cold start, but warmer finish, for Saturday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - An increase, then eventual decrease, in temperatures headlines our forecast over the next several days.

In an otherwise quiet pattern, it is those variations that will make the biggest impact on your day. We will already get closer to normal this weekend, with highs in the 30s expected on both days, despite another cold start on Saturday. By the middle of next week, Tuesday and Wednesday bring 40s and even, if everything comes together right, a 50-degree reading is possible.

A slight downtown on temperatures will be seen toward the end of the workweek. We currently have no chances for precipitation in our forecast.

