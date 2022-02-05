Advertisement

Iowa GOP tax cut plans raise concerns about long-term impact

Iowa GOP tax cut plans raise concerns about long-term...
Iowa GOP tax cut plans raise concerns about long-term impact https://www.pexels.com/photo/person-holding-fan-of-us-dollar-bills-4968649/(Pexels)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Republicans have released three plans to cut taxes in Iowa and all share the common themes of phasing in a flat personal income tax and eliminating taxes on retirement income at a cost of billions of dollars to state revenue.

Democrats and some progressive groups argue the changes would primarily help high-income residents and risk future budget problems, but Republicans respond that the state is simply taking in too much money and should return it to taxpayers. Gov. Kim Reynolds was first to release her plan, which also cuts taxes on corporations. The Senate’s plan also cuts corporate taxes but the House’s proposal does not.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa's Gov. Reynolds unveils new tax reform plan
Iowa to end COVID-19 Emergency February 15
Inside the vehicle, deputies found four large buffet-style pans filled with food, but noticed...
Police: 227,000 fentanyl pills found buried in buffet-style food during traffic stop
State funding awarded to 16 Iowa school districts for early childcare, preschool programs
Students have been building the house since August, and the program's instructor says they're...
Construction “on track” for Ottumwa School District housing project
Snow is expected Tonight and Wednesday
Snow expected tonight and Wednesday

Latest News

Russian bombers fly over Belarus amid Ukraine...
Russian bombers fly over Belarus amid Ukraine tensions
Winter storm blows out to sea but some areas without power...
Winter storm blows out to sea, but some areas without power
ACLU calls on eight school districts to reinstate mask mandates
Iowa court affirms process that may exclude Black jurors