A sunny and warmer Saturday

By Hannah Messier
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 7:04 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A slightly warmer Saturday is in the forecast. Southerly wind will bring warmer air into Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri, allowing temperatures to rise into the mid-30s. We’ll also see plenty of sunshine today.

Saturday night won’t be as cold as last night, with overnight lows in the mid-20s. Sunday afternoon will be even warmer than Saturday, with highs reaching the upper 30s.

