Black worker at Confederate site raises race complaint

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Visitors to Alabama’s state Capitol often stop next door at “the First White House of the Confederacy,” where Confederate President Jefferson Davis lived at the start of the Civil War.

Many have been met by the receptionist, Evelyn England. The 62-year-old Black woman retired this week after 12 years on the job. She told The Associated Press that she wishes the museum would spell out how slavery was a catalyst for the Civil War. She has also filed a racial discrimination complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. The state agency that runs the museum declined to comment, calling it a personnel matter.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

