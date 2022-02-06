Book aims to shine light on Romanian role in the Holocaust...

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Maksim Goldenshteyn’s book, “So They Remember,” tells the story of his Holocaust survivor grandparents who languished in Jewish death camps and ghettos in Transnistria during World War II. The war in Romania is a chapter of the Holocaust that some say is largely forgotten. Throughout Transnistria, a territory controlled by Romania during the war, there were around 150 camps and ghettos where Jews were brutalized, exploited, and murdered.

Romanian lawmakers have passed a bill to put Holocaust education on the national school curriculum. The book “So They Remember” is as much a story about human bravery and kindness as it is about the depraved indifference to human suffering.

