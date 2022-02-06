Advertisement

Book aims to shine light on Romanian role in the Holocaust

Book aims to shine light on Romanian role in the Holocaust...
Book aims to shine light on Romanian role in the Holocaust https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/(Cropped August Brill / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Maksim Goldenshteyn’s book, “So They Remember,” tells the story of his Holocaust survivor grandparents who languished in Jewish death camps and ghettos in Transnistria during World War II. The war in Romania is a chapter of the Holocaust that some say is largely forgotten. Throughout Transnistria, a territory controlled by Romania during the war, there were around 150 camps and ghettos where Jews were brutalized, exploited, and murdered.

Romanian lawmakers have passed a bill to put Holocaust education on the national school curriculum. The book “So They Remember” is as much a story about human bravery and kindness as it is about the depraved indifference to human suffering.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden spoke after a raid in Syria killed an Islamic State terrorist group...
Iowa doctor weighs in on Biden’s 25-year cancer plan
Iowa's Gov. Reynolds unveils new tax reform plan
Iowa to end COVID-19 Emergency February 15
A sunny and warmer Saturday
A sunny and warmer Saturday
San Francisco 49ers fan Daniel Luna, a 40-year-old restaurant owner, was put into a medically...
49ers fan in coma after punch during NFC championship
This undated photo provided by the Laramie County Sheriff's Office shows Joseph Beecher.
Police: Kidnapping suspect asked for Michael Bloomberg’s daughters

Latest News

Jeremy Scott Lemmond is accused of abducting his daughter, 1-year-old Lilliana Josephine Lemmond.
Abducted 1-year-old found safe in North Carolina, suspect still at large
Black worker at Confederate site raises race...
Black worker at Confederate site raises race complaint
Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives for a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in London,...
Queen marks 70th anniversary with support for Camilla
Moguls skier Kauf delivers the love and wins Olympic Silver Jaelin Kauf / Facebook
Moguls skier Kauf delivers the love and wins Olympic silver
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan gives an update about the ongoing talks...
Top Biden aide says Ukraine invasion could come ‘any day’