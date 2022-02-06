Iowa doctor weighs in on Biden’s 25-year cancer plan

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -

President Biden announced an ambitious statement on Wednesday, promising to cut cancer death rates in half in the next 25 years.

An initiative that he says drove him to run for president. Dr. George Weiner, Director of the Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Iowa, says it’s possible saying, “It’s a fantastic goal to strive for over the next couple of decades.”

“It’s going to require that we work on multiple fronts. It’s going to require that our approach to cancer prevention and our ability to access communities to live better lifestyles and better access to health care it going to be critical,” he added.

Dr. Weiner also added that cancer screenings will need to be more widely available and increased options for cancer therapy for those who do develop it. But, with a goal of 50% less cancer deaths in 25 years he says it’s going to look “complicated.”

This includes doing a better job applying what we already know such as: smoking causes about 20% of all cancers and about 30% of all cancer deaths in the United States and getting the HPV vaccine when you’re young to help prevent certain types of cancer when you’re older.

Dr. Weiner says these are just two examples of how to cut the cancer death rate in half, “We are making advances in research. faster than every before. But, cancer is much more complex than we ever thought. it’s going to take an advanced investment before we can ever celebrate our progress.”

President Biden has also created a “cancer cabinet” that includes officials from a number of other departments including the departments of health and human services and the national institutes of health.

