Moguls skier Kauf delivers the love and wins Olympic silver

Moguls skier Kauf delivers the love and wins Olympic Silver Jaelin Kauf / Facebook
Moguls skier Kauf delivers the love and wins Olympic Silver Jaelin Kauf / Facebook(Jaelin Kauf / Facebook)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — At the Tetonia Club in Alta, Wyoming, they clung to one simple phrase as their daughter, sister and friend, Jaelin Kauf, edged closer and closer to the Olympic silver medal: “Deliver the love.” Kauf delivered. A spot on the podium was a fitting reward to go with it. Half a world away from Alta, the 25-year-old finished second in freestyle moguls.

Her family has set the standard in the event over decades. Kauf’s mom and dad were multiple-time champions in the freestyle discipline. They gathered with around 100 friends to watch Jaelin make a trip down the hill and into history. The action started at 4:30 a.m. in Wyoming.

