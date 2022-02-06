Advertisement

Olympics Live: Germany’s Ludwig wins men’s Luge gold medal

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BEIJING (AP) — Johannes Ludwig of Germany is the Olympic champion in men’s luge, adding that to the World Cup overall title he won this season.

It’s the 11th time in 16 Olympics that a German man has won the luge title. That tally counts the days of East Germany and West Germany.

Wolfgang Kindl of Austria was second and Dominik Fischnaller of Italy was third. Ludwig led after all four heats. Chris Mazdzer was the top American, finishing eighth.

