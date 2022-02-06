Advertisement

PHOTOS: Nearly 20 people rescued from ice floe on Lake Erie

Caption
By Avery Williams and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CATAWBA ISLAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - The United States Coast Guard confirmed that 18 people were rescued Sunday after becoming trapped on a piece of ice that broke away on Lake Erie near Catawba Island.

Coast Guard crews rescued 11 of those people, WOIO reported. The seven other people were saved by a good Samaritan, officials said.

No injuries were reported, officials said, and Ottawa County EMS is evaluating the group at Catawba State Park.

According to the Coast Guard, an ice floe broke away while people were snowmobiling.

Officials said the rescue operation began around 1 p.m. and concluded around 3:40 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden spoke after a raid in Syria killed an Islamic State terrorist group...
Iowa doctor weighs in on Biden’s 25-year cancer plan
Iowa's Gov. Reynolds unveils new tax reform plan
Iowa to end COVID-19 Emergency February 15
A sunny and warmer Saturday
A sunny and warmer Saturday
San Francisco 49ers fan Daniel Luna, a 40-year-old restaurant owner, was put into a medically...
49ers fan in coma after punch during NFC championship
This undated photo provided by the Laramie County Sheriff's Office shows Joseph Beecher.
Police: Kidnapping suspect asked for Michael Bloomberg’s daughters

Latest News

First Phase Basic Underwater Demolition/SEALs (BUD/S) candidates conduct physical training...
Navy identifies SEAL trainee who died after ‘Hell Week’
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan gives an update about the ongoing talks...
Top Biden aide says Ukraine invasion could come ‘any day’
As thousands of Russian troops are situated near the border of Ukraine, the U.S. is keeping an...
U.S., allies keep close watch on Russia
A Maryland officer is being praised for pushing a middle school student out of the way of a car...
GRAPHIC: Maryland officer pushes student out of way of speeding car