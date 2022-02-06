Advertisement

A slightly warmer Sunday to end the weekend

By Hannah Messier
Feb. 6, 2022
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Slightly warmer temperatures are moving into Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri Sunday afternoon, with temperatures expected to climb into the upper 30s. A few clouds are possible overnight tonight with colder overnight lows in the teens.

Due to winds from the northwest, Monday will be slightly colder than Sunday, with a mix of clouds and sunshine. After Monday, temperatures during the mid-week will rise into the 40s and 50s. Overnight temperatures won’t change much, staying consistently in the 20s through the middle of the week.

