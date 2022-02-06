Ups and down in temperatures ahead, but generally warmer

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - In an overall quiet pattern, temperature trends are the biggest impacts on your daily experience.

Fortunately, for those seeking warmer temperatures, you’re in luck. The general trend this week is for highs to be near or above normal in most cases, which is a stretch that we haven’t been able to say very much this calendar year. Highs could approach 50 on Tuesday, and again on Friday, as southerly flow ahead of a couple of weak disturbances pumps temperatures up.

Those disturbances miss us through the week, likely keeping us dry for the next several days.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.