Colder again tonight and Monday, warmer air soon follows

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Temperatures will be somewhat varied over the next few days, as another cold airmass settles into the region tonight.

Lows will find a colder place tonight, headed toward the upper single digits or low 10s above zero. Temperatures will still reach above freezing for most on Monday afternoon, but fall a bit short of Sunday’s highs.

That changes on Tuesday, however, when highs surge into the upper 40s and low 50s. 40s stay likely for the rest of the workweek, until a cold front passes later on Friday. This sends temperatures downward again over the weekend, but not to bitterly cold levels.

