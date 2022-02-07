Find your location for the 2022 Iowa midterm caucuses

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Democrats and Republicans will hold caucuses on Monday night ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

The caucuses begin at 7 p.m.

The midterm caucuses mostly set party platforms for upcoming elections.

To know your caucus location, you need to know the precinct where you vote in primaries or general elections.

Both parties recommend registering to vote before attending a local caucus. However, party leaders say residents can bring an ID and proof of residency to register on caucus night.

Masks will be required to attend the Iowa Democratic Caucuses.

See the full list of the Iowa Democratic Caucus locations here.

See the full list of the Iowa Republican Caucus locations here.

