Advertisement

Frontier Airlines flights temporarily grounded

The Federal Aviation Administration grounded all Frontier Airlines flights at the airline’s...
The Federal Aviation Administration grounded all Frontier Airlines flights at the airline’s request(Source: Frontier Airlines/CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - On Monday morning, Frontier Airlines flights couldn’t leave the runway.

The Federal Aviation Administration grounded them all at the airline’s request

Frontier issued a statement saying the airline experienced a technology issue. It claims that issue has been resolved and said flights should resume later in the day.

The grounding comes on the same day Frontier and Spirit Airlines announced they are merging in a deal worth $6.6 billion.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden spoke after a raid in Syria killed an Islamic State terrorist group...
Iowa doctor weighs in on Biden’s 25-year cancer plan
CandyStore.com has revealed the most popular Valentine's Day candies by state ahead of the...
Iowa’s most popular Valentine’s Day candy revealed ahead of 2022 holiday
San Francisco 49ers fan Daniel Luna, a 40-year-old restaurant owner, was put into a medically...
49ers fan in coma after punch during NFC championship
A Maryland officer is being praised for pushing a middle school student out of the way of a car...
GRAPHIC: Maryland officer pushes student out of way of speeding car
Black worker at Confederate site raises race...
Black worker at Confederate site raises race complaint

Latest News

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was the intended target of a 2020 kidnapping plot, federal officials said.
2nd guilty plea planned in alleged plot to kidnap Michigan governor
Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the U.S. and its allies of ignoring Russia's security...
Ukraine crisis talks move to Moscow and Washington
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Lung expert: Floyd died because his breathing was restricted
Ukrainians prepare for war at the site of the world's worst nuclear disaster. (Source:...
Ukraine trains for war in Chernobyl
Iowa Democrats and Republicans will hold precinct caucuses Monday night ahead of the 2022...
Find your location for the 2022 Iowa midterm caucuses