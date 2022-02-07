Advertisement

Mother screams desperately for baby caught in armed carjacking

Police are asking for help to find the suspect. (WUSA, DOORBELL VIDEO FROM NEIGHBOR, CNN)
By WUSA Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 1:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WUSA) - Amid an alarming rise in carjackings in Washington, D.C., home surveillance video captured a particularly horrifying case that involved a mother and her 11-month-old baby. Police are now asking for help to find the suspect.

Police say a man with a knife ran up to a parked car that a mother and 11-month-old baby were sitting inside Wednesday just before 6 p.m. in the Northeast neighborhood and demanded the woman get out.

“I heard this screaming. You know, it’s how you would scream if something were happening to your child,” said a neighbor, only identified as Barbara, who was inside her home at the time.

The man wouldn’t let the mother get her baby out of the car and threatened to stab her if she kept screaming, according to the police report. He then took off with both of them in the car, a moment caught on home surveillance cameras.

Barbara says that just a few minutes later, the woman’s husband went running down the street.

“My heart was just breaking for the guy. He was distraught,” another neighbor said.

Eventually, the thief dropped off the woman and her baby but took off with the car, a white, two-door Mercedes Benz. Police say the car was later recovered.

Police are asking for help to find the suspect, releasing a photo of him as captured on...
Police are asking for help to find the suspect, releasing a photo of him as captured on surveillance video. He is wanted for both armed kidnapping and carjacking.(Source: Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are asking for help to find the suspect, releasing a photo of him Saturday as captured on surveillance video. He is wanted for both armed kidnapping and carjacking. A $10,000 reward is available to anyone who provides police with information leading to an arrest.

Police and politicians announced Wednesday they’ve made carjackings, which are on the rise in the nation’s capital, a priority. In particular, carjackings involving teenagers are up 2 to 1 compared to adults.

“Let me tell you something: playtime is over. This is not a video game,” said Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee.

Copyright 2022 WUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden spoke after a raid in Syria killed an Islamic State terrorist group...
Iowa doctor weighs in on Biden’s 25-year cancer plan
Iowa's Gov. Reynolds unveils new tax reform plan
Iowa to end COVID-19 Emergency February 15
San Francisco 49ers fan Daniel Luna, a 40-year-old restaurant owner, was put into a medically...
49ers fan in coma after punch during NFC championship
A sunny and warmer Saturday
A sunny and warmer Saturday
A Maryland officer is being praised for pushing a middle school student out of the way of a car...
GRAPHIC: Maryland officer pushes student out of way of speeding car

Latest News

Dr. Malika Mitchell-Stewart says when she went to Chase’s First Colony branch in Sugar Land,...
Doctor sues Chase Bank over alleged racial discrimination
Residents are furious at the nonstop blaring of horns, traffic disruption and harassment and...
Ottawa declares state of emergency as COVID protests continue
Officials at Chase Bank issued a statement saying the alleged racial discrimination is under...
Doctor alleges racial discrimination at bank: 'I felt like a criminal'
Police are asking for help to find the suspect.
Caught on camera: Mother and baby carjacked, kidnapped at knifepoint