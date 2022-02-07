Advertisement

Muscatine County becomes Iowa’s 34th Second Amendment Sanctuary county

Washington County becomes second amendment sanctuary
Washington County becomes second amendment sanctuary
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Muscatine County Board of Supervisors on Monday unanimously approved a resolution to become a Second Amendment Sanctuary County.

That makes it Iowa’s 34th Second Amendment Sanctuary county.

It means county governments will not enforce federal laws they deem as a counter to their right to bear arms. In July last year, Jasper County became the first county in the state to become a Second Amendment Sanctuary.

“We are thrilled to see that Supervisors in one of the Quad Cities area’s largest counties have voted with one voice to uphold the rights of their constituents,” said Dave Funk, IFC President. “We would like to thank the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors for taking this important step forward towards making all of Iowa a Second Amendment Sanctuary.”

The other Iowa Second Amendment Sanctuary counties are: Cherokee, Buena Vista, Pocahontas, Humboldt, Kossuth, Winnebago, Hancock, Mitchell, Chickasaw, Hardin, Buchanan, Benton, Cedar, Washington, Van Buren, Carroll, Guthrie, Dallas, Madison, Pottawattamie, Mills, Fremont, Montgomery, Page, Adams, Taylor, Union, Ringgold, Clarke, Decatur, Lucas and Wayne.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden spoke after a raid in Syria killed an Islamic State terrorist group...
Iowa doctor weighs in on Biden’s 25-year cancer plan
CandyStore.com has revealed the most popular Valentine's Day candies by state ahead of the...
Iowa’s most popular Valentine’s Day candy revealed ahead of 2022 holiday
San Francisco 49ers fan Daniel Luna, a 40-year-old restaurant owner, was put into a medically...
49ers fan in coma after punch during NFC championship
A Maryland officer is being praised for pushing a middle school student out of the way of a car...
GRAPHIC: Maryland officer pushes student out of way of speeding car
Black worker at Confederate site raises race...
Black worker at Confederate site raises race complaint

Latest News

Iowa Democrats and Republicans will hold precinct caucuses Monday night ahead of the 2022...
Find your location for the 2022 Iowa midterm caucuses
CandyStore.com has revealed the most popular Valentine's Day candies by state ahead of the...
Iowa’s most popular Valentine’s Day candy revealed ahead of 2022 holiday
Black worker at Confederate site raises race...
Black worker at Confederate site raises race complaint
Moguls skier Kauf delivers the love and wins Olympic Silver Jaelin Kauf / Facebook
Moguls skier Kauf delivers the love and wins Olympic silver