Up and down temperatures likely this week

Today will be a chilly but quiet day. Look for a nice warmup tomorrow!
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 4:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - This week looks pretty quiet overall, but temperatures will be all over the place. Today is likely the coldest of the week with highs into the 30s. Tonight into tomorrow, a warm front is still on track to bring us highs of 40+ degrees across much of the area. No precipitation is expected with this warm front, however, the next cold front on Wednesday may produce a few flurries. Thursday looks to be colder and quiet once again, then we’ll have another warm front on Friday. That front may bring us a few rain or snow showers, but like Wednesday, any impact from precipitation appears low at this time. Have a great week!

