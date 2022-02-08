Advertisement

Canada’s COVID-19 protests threaten border trade with US

Trucks and supporters travel down Bloor Street during a demonstration in support of a trucker...
Trucks and supporters travel down Bloor Street during a demonstration in support of a trucker convoy in Ottawa protesting COVID-19 restrictions, in Toronto, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.(Source: Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canadian lawmakers are expressing increasing worry about the economic effects of disruptive COVID-19 demonstrations.

They spoke Tuesday after the busiest border crossing between the U.S. and Canada became partially blocked by truckers protesting vaccine mandates and other coronavirus restrictions.

The Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, carries 25 percent of trade between the two countries.

Speaking in an emergency debate late Monday in Parliament, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the protesters are trying to blockade the Canadian economy and democracy.

The daily demonstrations staged by the so-called Freedom Truck Convoy began in Ottawa, where demonstrators have used hundreds of parked trucks to paralyze parts of the capital for more than 10 days.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CandyStore.com has revealed the most popular Valentine's Day candies by state ahead of the...
Iowa’s most popular Valentine’s Day candy revealed ahead of 2022 holiday
Justine Johnson is charged in the murder of her 3-year-old daughter. She told an investigator a...
Police: Mom says SpongeBob hallucination told her to kill her 3-year-old daughter
Washington County becomes second amendment sanctuary
Muscatine County becomes Iowa’s 34th Second Amendment Sanctuary county
Iowa Democrats and Republicans will hold precinct caucuses Monday night ahead of the 2022...
Find your location for the 2022 Iowa midterm caucuses
President Joe Biden spoke after a raid in Syria killed an Islamic State terrorist group...
Iowa doctor weighs in on Biden’s 25-year cancer plan

Latest News

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff speaks at the annual NGA Spouses Breakfast at the Kennedy Center...
Emhoff whisked out of event following security concern
FILE - President Joe Biden on Tuesday spoke about Tritium's plans to build a manufacturing...
Company to build plant for electric vehicle charging stations in Tennessee
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Louisville Metro Police Department shows Officer...
Breonna Taylor case resumes with 1st questioning of jurors
A protester holds a sign demanding justice for Amir Locke at a rally on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022,...
Amir Locke’s cousin arrested in probe that led to fatal raid
The owner of Fairytales Children's Bookstore in Nashville started a book drive after receiving...
Bookstore owner raises over 100 copies of ‘Maus’ for teachers after being banned in schools