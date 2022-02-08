Advertisement

Democrat John Norwood announces run for Iowa Agriculture Secretary

Democrat John Norwood announced he will run as a challenger to incumbent Mike Naig for Iowa’s...
Democrat John Norwood announced he will run as a challenger to incumbent Mike Naig for Iowa’s Agriculture Secretary.(John Norwood)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Democrat John Norwood announced he will run as a challenger to incumbent Mike Naig for Iowa’s Agriculture Secretary.

Norwood is currently the Polk County Soil & Water Commissioner.

In a news release announcing his candidacy, Norwood said his first priority will be to build urban and rural support around agriculture systems that are built to last.

