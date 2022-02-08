Advertisement

Lawyers ask for Fairfield teens next hearing be delayed again

Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and his attorney Christine Branstad attend a bond review hearing...
Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and his attorney Christine Branstad attend a bond review hearing at the Jefferson County Courthouse in Fairfield, Iowa, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. Jeremy Everett Goodale and Willard Noble Chaiden Miller, two southeast Iowa teenagers charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of their high school Spanish teacher, asked a state court judge Tuesday to lower their bond so they could be released from jail, while prosecutors asked it be maintained at $1 million or even raised to $2 million.(Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register via AP)
By Anne Hughes
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KYOU) - A hearing set for Thursday, February 11 for the two Fairfield, Iowa teens charged with the death of a high school teacher has been delayed again.

Court documents request the hearing to be moved to March 17 which both parties have agreed to.

Willard “Chaiden” Miller’s lawyer states her client and co-defendant Jeremy Goodale want their hearings to be held together.

The upcoming hearing will be about a motion filed back in December by both defense attorneys to have the teens tried as juveniles.

Court documents filed by their defense attorneys say both teens have no previous criminal history or court involvement.

The two teens are being tried as adults for the November murder of Spanish teacher Nohema Graber.

Both Miller and Goodale are being held on $1 million bonds. Back on December 3, a judge denied lowering the bonds for the two while prosecutors argued it should be raised.

They are set to go on trial in April. Arrest affidavits revealed that social media exchanges showed Goodale had knowledge of Graber’s disappearance and death.

They also included information about plans to kill Graber. Graber was last seen in the area of Chautauqua Park on November 2nd. Graber frequently went for walks at that park, according to the affidavits. Her family reported her missing on the morning of November 3rd.

Later that day, police found her body in the park hidden under a tarp, wheelbarrow, and railroad ties. According to the affidavits, the initial investigation indicated Graber suffered “inflicted trauma” to the head.

Police have not released a motive.

