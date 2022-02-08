Today is the warmest of the week

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Today continues to be the bright spot of the week as a dry west wind kicks in this afternoon. Temperatures to the west are already into the 40s and there’s no reason to think we won’t get there, either. A few lower 50s may occur for a brief time this afternoon as well. A cold front will be moving across our area late tonight through tomorrow, which will bring up the wind gusts to around 30 mph. Dry weather continues to be the rule for the rest of the week and probably the weekend as well.

