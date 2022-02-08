Warmer temperatures are expected Tuesday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Overnight lows will stay fairly mild in the mid to upper 20s thanks to winds coming from the south. The southerly winds will also help warm air move into Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri Tuesday afternoon with high temperatures climbing into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Mild conditions continue Tuesday night with lows in the 30s and Wednesday will be warm with highs reaching the low 40s. However, our next cold front will move in Thursday night and into Friday bringing in a chance for rain showers Thursday night and potentially into Friday.

