Brooks & Dunn, Nelly to perform at 2022 Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Organizers with the Iowa State Fair on Wednesday announced two additions to the 2022 Grandstand lineup.

Country duo Brooks & Dunn will perform with special guest Alex Miller on August 12.

Nelly, with special guest Ginuwine, will perform on August 13.

Tickets go on sale for both acts at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Organizers with the State Fair have already announced Skillet, John Crist, Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood are among this year’s Grandstand lineup.

