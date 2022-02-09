Advertisement

Brooks & Dunn, Nelly to perform at 2022 Iowa State Fair

Brooks & Dunn are hitting the road for the first time in 10 years in their REBOOT 2020 Tour
Brooks &amp; Dunn are hitting the road for the first time in 10 years in their REBOOT 2020 Tour(tcw-wxix)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 7:30 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Organizers with the Iowa State Fair on Wednesday announced two additions to the 2022 Grandstand lineup.

Country duo Brooks & Dunn will perform with special guest Alex Miller on August 12.

Nelly, with special guest Ginuwine, will perform on August 13.

Tickets go on sale for both acts at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Organizers with the State Fair have already announced Skillet, John Crist, Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood are among this year’s Grandstand lineup.

For more information, click here.

