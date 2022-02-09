Advertisement

Isolated Wintry Mix showers are possible on Wednesday
By Hannah Messier
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Another mild night is expected in Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri’s forecast with overnight lows dropping into the upper 20s and low 30s. A few isolated wintry mix showers are possible Wednesday afternoon as a cold front sweeps through the area. The cold front will lead to colder conditions for Wednesday night with overnight lows in the 20s.

Thursday will also be colder with highs in the mid-30s. A second cold front on Thursday night will bring another round of wintry mix Thursday night with rain showers possible Friday morning.

