Advertisement

King Soopers grocery store to reopen nearly 1 year after mass shooting left 10 dead

King Soopers is reopening Wednesday, nearly a year after a mass shooting at the store left 10...
King Soopers is reopening Wednesday, nearly a year after a mass shooting at the store left 10 people dead.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, that was the site of a deadly mass shooting is opening its doors again.

King Soopers will be reopening Wednesday, almost one year after a mass shooting left 10 people dead.

The store has been closed since the shooting on March 22, 2021. The store has been redesigned and fully remodeled.

A ceremony will be held at the store to remember the lives lost.

The suspect, 22-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Al-Issa, was found incompetent to stand trial to proceed in his murder case in early December. He has since been transferred to a mental hospital.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CandyStore.com has revealed the most popular Valentine's Day candies by state ahead of the...
Iowa’s most popular Valentine’s Day candy revealed ahead of 2022 holiday
Justine Johnson is charged in the murder of her 3-year-old daughter. She told an investigator a...
Police: Mom says SpongeBob hallucination told her to kill her 3-year-old daughter
Washington County becomes second amendment sanctuary
Muscatine County becomes Iowa’s 34th Second Amendment Sanctuary county
Iowa Democrats and Republicans will hold precinct caucuses Monday night ahead of the 2022...
Find your location for the 2022 Iowa midterm caucuses
Snow is expected Tonight and Wednesday
Snow expected tonight and Wednesday

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 26, 2019 file photo, UCLA gynecologist James Heaps appears in...
UCLA settles gynecologist sex abuse suit for $243.6 million
Truck drivers hang a Canadian flag on the front grill of a truck parked in downtown Ottawa,...
COVID-19 protests threaten border trade between Canada, US
FILE - Los Angeles Angels starter Tyler Skaggs pitches to a Tampa Bay Rays batter during the...
Prosecutors: Former Angels employee lied after Tyler Skaggs’ death
FILE -Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer (27) delivers in the first inning of a...
Prosecutors won’t file charges against Dodgers pitcher Bauer on sexual abuse allegations