Advertisement

WATCH: U.S. Coast Guard rescue two fishermen from a sinking boat

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two fishermen from a sinking ship off the coast of Alaska Monday. (Source: U.S. COAST GUARD)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SITKA, Ala. (CNN) – The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two fishermen from a sinking ship off the coast of Alaska Monday.

The rescue happened around 9 p.m. near Sitka, which is just outside the state’s capital of Juneau.

The U.S. Coast Guard said the fishermen were unable to stop the flooding on their 40-foot vessel, so a rescue swimmer advised them to abandon the ship.

A helicopter was able to hoist them to safety.

Severe winds were reportedly the greatest challenge during the rescue.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justine Johnson is charged in the murder of her 3-year-old daughter. She told an investigator a...
Police: Mom says SpongeBob hallucination told her to kill her 3-year-old daughter
Washington County becomes second amendment sanctuary
Muscatine County becomes Iowa’s 34th Second Amendment Sanctuary county
Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and his attorney Christine Branstad attend a bond review hearing...
Lawyers ask for Fairfield teens next hearing be delayed again
Conner Landers, 7, spent several days in the hospital after he was attacked by a dog. His...
7-year-old attacked, dragged by dog before neighbor saves him
Democrat John Norwood announced he will run as a challenger to incumbent Mike Naig for Iowa’s...
Democrat John Norwood announces run for Iowa Agriculture Secretary

Latest News

The move comes as deaths from COVID-19 remain high but new cases across the country have dropped.
LIVE: White House COVID Response Team holds briefing; locals weigh school mask rules as statewide mandates end
The woman and her 4-year-old son had been in the trunk for over an hour before being discovered.
K9 alerts border patrol agents to mother, 4-year-old concealed in trunk for over an hour
FILE - A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center, Fla.,Thursday,...
SpaceX satellites falling out of orbit after solar storm
This photo combo shows from top left, Kaleb Franks, Brandon Caserta, Adam Dean Fox, and bottom...
2nd man pleads guilty in alleged 2020 plot to kidnap Whitmer
Whether or not a family owes tax money or has filed taxes before, they will need to file a...
EXPLAINER: How to get up to $3,600 per child in tax credit