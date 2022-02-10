A few more milder days before temperatures crash again

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Thursday looks to wind up fairly similar to Wednesday, with temperatures and conditions staying fairly consistent.

Highs in the 40s are expected both Thursday and Friday, before a colder air mass settles in for the weekend. This comes with a threat for some scattered rain showers, which could mix in with a little snow, on Friday. Temperatures then stay in the 20s and 30s through Monday.

A windy day on Tuesday ushers in warmer temperatures for the middle of next week, with highs back in the 50s. A better chance for just rain arrives on Wednesday.

