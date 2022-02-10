A few more milder days before temperatures crash again
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Thursday looks to wind up fairly similar to Wednesday, with temperatures and conditions staying fairly consistent.
Highs in the 40s are expected both Thursday and Friday, before a colder air mass settles in for the weekend. This comes with a threat for some scattered rain showers, which could mix in with a little snow, on Friday. Temperatures then stay in the 20s and 30s through Monday.
A windy day on Tuesday ushers in warmer temperatures for the middle of next week, with highs back in the 50s. A better chance for just rain arrives on Wednesday.
