Advertisement

A few more milder days before temperatures crash again

A somewhat more active weather pattern over the next few days results in colder temperatures by the weekend.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Thursday looks to wind up fairly similar to Wednesday, with temperatures and conditions staying fairly consistent.

Highs in the 40s are expected both Thursday and Friday, before a colder air mass settles in for the weekend. This comes with a threat for some scattered rain showers, which could mix in with a little snow, on Friday. Temperatures then stay in the 20s and 30s through Monday.

A windy day on Tuesday ushers in warmer temperatures for the middle of next week, with highs back in the 50s. A better chance for just rain arrives on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Conner Landers, 7, spent several days in the hospital after he was attacked by a dog. His...
7-year-old attacked, dragged by dog before neighbor saves him
Washington County becomes second amendment sanctuary
Muscatine County becomes Iowa’s 34th Second Amendment Sanctuary county
Justine Johnson is charged in the murder of her 3-year-old daughter. She told an investigator a...
Police: Mom says SpongeBob hallucination told her to kill her 3-year-old daughter
Auburn man arrested for leaving flowers at wife’s grave
Man arrested for leaving flowers at fiancé’s grave
Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and his attorney Christine Branstad attend a bond review hearing...
Lawyers ask for Fairfield teens next hearing be delayed again

Latest News

Reasonably cold overnight.
First Alert Forecast
kyou wx
Windy and cooler today
kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
Isolated wintry mix is possible Wednesday
Isolated wintry mix showers are possible Wednesday