Iowa school district considers 4-day school week

The Cardinal Community School District in Eldon, Iowa, is considering a move to a four-day school week.(Cardinal Community School District)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 8:04 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ELDON, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cardinal Community School District in Eldon, Iowa, is considering a move to a four-day school week.

In a post on its website, the district said the move would give the district an edge when it comes to recruiting and retaining staff, and it would improve school culture and reduce absences.

It said it would also create more time for professional development, with principals, coaches and teachers scheduling how they want staff to use the time.

Under the proposed four-day plan, students would not have classes on Monday, while school staff would hold professional development time every other Monday.

The district says it can keep the amount of instructional hours the same, or very close, by adding about 20-25 minutes per day.

The district said that while saving money is not the goal by making this change, it would facilitate potential cost savings on fuel and substitute teacher casts.

