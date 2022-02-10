Rain chances increase tonight, colder air returns later Friday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A somewhat active and variable stretch of weather conditions is expected for our region over the next several days.

The first set of changes takes place over the next 24 hours, when a storm system brings a chance for rain showers tonight. As a cold front sweeps through near the lunch hour on Friday, a few snowflakes could mix in with any rain showers left, though impacts from that would be minor. Highs are reached before that front, with strong northwest winds driving temperatures downward for the rest of the day on Friday.

Highs over the weekend remain in the 20s, but bounce back toward the start of the workweek into the 40s again. A midweek storm system next week brings a good chance for rain and, perhaps, snow. It will bear watching as we get closer.

