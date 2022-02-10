Some clouds around today, slight chance of a shower tonight

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Today will be a little colder for everyone but at least the wind is lighter overall. Plan on highs around 40. Tonight, temperatures will stay steady around 40 with a handful of showers around. By Friday afternoon, a strong cold front pushes south, ramping up wind gusts and dropping temperatures. Gusts over 40mph are possible with the passage of this front tomorrow night! This weekend looks quiet and cold with a few flurries possible Sunday morning.

