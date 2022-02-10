State audit finds nearly $86k in improper, unsupported spending by former Jones County Ag. Extension director

MONTICELLO, Iowa (KCRG) - A state audit found the former director of the Jones County Agriculture Extension District, in Monticello, made nearly $86,000 in improper and unsupported disbursements.

The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach office requested the investigation due to concerns regarding transactions made by former Extension Director Jennifer Fischer.

Fischer served as the Extension’s Director from October 2016 to September 2020.

State Auditor Rob Sand’s investigation identified $52,286.17 in improper disbursements and $33,659.28 of unsupported disbursements.

Those improper disbursements included personal purchases totaling $8,432.56 from Amazon, $6,394.68 from department stores, $3,651.43 from grocery stores, and $11,728.19 from other vendors.

It also found $17,135.56 in unauthorized payouts of paid time off, payments in lieu of insurance, and travel reimbursements issued to Fischer.

Some of those purchases included personal purchases for items like a gaming laptop, an Xbox 360, video games, Apple AirPods, Amazon Prime videos, and other items.

Sand’s report also identified personal purchases of alcohol, gift cards, movie theater tickets, a purchase from a firearms vendor and airline tickets to Texas for Fischer and her daughter, along with other travel expenses.

The rest of the money involved purchases with the Extension’s credit cards for things like travel, but there wasn’t enough documents to determine what was bought or reimbursed.

