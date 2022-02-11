Iowa courts to discontinue mask requirement

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s top court official says masks will no longer be required in Iowa courtrooms as a statewide policy beginning next week.

Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Susan Christensen says effective Monday, the courts will end the mandatory mask protocol.

However, judges will be allowed to use discretion to require face coverings by participants if necessary.

The step follows Gov. Kim Reynolds’ announcement last week she would end the coronavirus public health emergency in Iowa, a move that will limit the release of state public health data.

