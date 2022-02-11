Advertisement

Iowa high court allows trial without defendant present

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Supreme Court says some misdemeanor trials can be held without the defendant present in cases where the person on trial is intentionally trying to delay justice.

The court upheld the conviction of a Le Mars man who was charged with driving while intoxicated in 2017. Randall Hurlbut’s trial was delayed three times, and he didn’t show up for his trial in February 2020, saying he couldn’t get a ride.

The judge proceeded without him and he was convicted. He appealed, saying his constitutional right to face his accuser was violated.

The state Supreme Court concluded in such cases that defendants cannot try to delay justice by not showing up for trial.

