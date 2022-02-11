Advertisement

Iowa local nonprofit planning agency CEO arrested for theft

(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The top executive of a nonprofit regional planning commission that helps cities and counties apply for grants and plan economic development projects has been arrested for theft and forgery.

Court records show Timothy Ostroski of Creston, the executive director of the Southern Iowa Council of Governments, was arrested Wednesday by Creston police.

Court documents indicate he’s alleged to have used another person’s name on four of the organization’s checks without permission, leading to four felony forgery charges.

The documents also allege he took more than $10,000 from the organization over 19 years by writing checks for cleaning services that were never provided, then depositing the checks in his own account.

An attorney representing Ostroski did not immediate respond to a message.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cardinal Community School District in Eldon, Iowa, is considering a move to a four-day...
Iowa school district considers 4-day school week
Adalyn Graviss
7-year-old girl dies from COVID days after baby sister was born
A state audit found the former director of the Jones County Agriculture Extension District, in...
State audit finds nearly $86k in improper, unsupported spending by former Jones County Ag. Extension director
Mothers Riccy Padilla-Hernandez, 28, and her roommate, 34-year-old Yures Molina, are both...
Moms charged after 6 kids left in ‘filth and squalor,’ police say
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head

Latest News

A state audit found the former director of the Jones County Agriculture Extension District, in...
State audit finds nearly $86k in improper, unsupported spending by former Jones County Ag. Extension director
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Canada truckers protest about 'freedom'
The Cardinal Community School District in Eldon, Iowa, is considering a move to a four-day...
Iowa school district considers 4-day school week
Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley called attention to rising violent crimes across the country during...
Iowa Sen. Grassley calls for supporting police amid rising violent crime