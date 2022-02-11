Remembering Buxton: A Town Lost to Time

MONROE COUNTY, Iowa (KYOU) -

It was a town known as Buxton. In the early 1900s, from the moment the town was founded, Buxton was built on integration and opportunity.

The town’s superintendent, Ben Buxton made sure his black residents were treated fairly when it came to their white neighbors. The town itself vaulted beyond what a coal company town could be.

Residents of Buxton at that time have said they had “everything” in Buxton. While many residents had the option to buy, many seemed to know that the town’s shelf-life was limited. And once the coal was out, they would be too.

So, many chose to rent. The average cost of a rented home was about $7 in Buxton.

Now, decades later the average home doesn’t even exist. And, the land that was one full of thousands of people – now sits in silence.

