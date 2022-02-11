Advertisement

Remembering Buxton: A Town Lost to Time

Buxton, Iowa was abandoned in the 1920s. But did all their residents leave? What mysteries...
Buxton, Iowa was abandoned in the 1920s. But did all their residents leave? What mysteries could lie in these ruins? KYOU finds out.(KYOU)
By Shelby Slaughter
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE COUNTY, Iowa (KYOU) -

It was a town known as Buxton. In the early 1900s, from the moment the town was founded, Buxton was built on integration and opportunity.

The town’s superintendent, Ben Buxton made sure his black residents were treated fairly when it came to their white neighbors. The town itself vaulted beyond what a coal company town could be.

Residents of Buxton at that time have said they had “everything” in Buxton. While many residents had the option to buy, many seemed to know that the town’s shelf-life was limited. And once the coal was out, they would be too.

So, many chose to rent. The average cost of a rented home was about $7 in Buxton.

Now, decades later the average home doesn’t even exist. And, the land that was one full of thousands of people – now sits in silence.

Be sure to tune in for the KYOU News special “Remembering Buxton, A Town Lost to Time” on February 20th.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cardinal Community School District in Eldon, Iowa, is considering a move to a four-day...
Iowa school district considers 4-day school week
Adalyn Graviss
7-year-old girl dies from COVID days after baby sister was born
A state audit found the former director of the Jones County Agriculture Extension District, in...
State audit finds nearly $86k in improper, unsupported spending by former Jones County Ag. Extension director
Mothers Riccy Padilla-Hernandez, 28, and her roommate, 34-year-old Yures Molina, are both...
Moms charged after 6 kids left in ‘filth and squalor,’ police say
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head

Latest News

Judge: Iowa must pay union $2 million in dues deduction case
The federal courthouse for the Northern District of Iowa in Cedar Rapids.
Iowa courts to discontinue mask requirement
Randall Hurlbut's trial was delayed three times and he didn't show up for his trial in February...
Iowa high court allows trial without defendant present
Iowa local nonprofit planning agency CEO arrested for theft