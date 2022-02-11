A somewhat mild start will give way to a sharp cooldown later today

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - An arctic front is on the move and temperatures will start falling later today and especially into tonight. Temperatures will fall to the low-mid 20s by supper time, then down to the single digits overnight. Wind chills will also go below zero late tonight into early tomorrow morning. There’s a small system that may graze our area on Saturday night with a little light snow, otherwise, a dry and chilly weekend is likely. Next week, more moisture is showing up for Wednesday and Thursday and may give us a good chance of rain changing to snow.

