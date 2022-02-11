Advertisement

Winter makes a comeback

Colder air hangs around for the next couple of days.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Cold air is back, thanks to gusty northwest winds we’re experiencing.

Temperatures drop into the single digits overnight, with wind chills below zero a possibility. Highs over the weekend only reach the low 20s, a relatively sharp contrast with recent days in the area.

However, we’ll return to warmer highs by the start of the workweek, with 40s and then 50s becoming likely. By Wednesday, a strong likelihood of rain develops, with the potential for this rain to change to snow by Wednesday night into Thursday. This system appears to have plenty of moisture to work with, so it could produce significant amounts of precipitation. Stay tuned for further details as it gets closer.

After that system, temperatures turn colder for a bit.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

