Judge in Russian Olympic doping worked on Sharapova case

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BEIJING (AP) — Three judges from the Court of Arbitration for Sport will sit on the panel to hear the doping case against Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva on Sunday at the Beijing Olympics. One is an American who was once picked by Maria Sharapova’s legal team for her appeal over a similar performance-enhancing drug. Jeffrey Benz was named by CAS for the urgent case of the 15-year-old Russian skater.

The verdict from Benz and his fellow judges from Italy and Slovenia is expected Monday. They will decide if the sport’s new star can compete a day later in the women’s individual event.

