Advertisement

Brandon Maxwell pays emotional tribute to his grandmother

Brandon Maxwell pays emotional tribute to his grandmother
Brandon Maxwell pays emotional tribute to his grandmother(MGN/Pixabay)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Brandon Maxwell ended his Fashion Week runway show with silence — to pay emotional homage to his grandmother, who has Alzheimer’s, and her influence on his life.

With the help of supermodel Karlie Kloss, Maxwell left behind the bright colors for neutral tones and simplicity this season. The designer from Texas balanced the ballgowns with structured jackets and chunky sweaters paired with satiny skirts at the show, held next to Union Square in the Daryl Roth Theatre.

He paid loving tribute to his grandmother in a montage of clips and ended with her own voice, saying how much she loved him.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buxton, Iowa was abandoned in the 1920s. But did all their residents leave? What mysteries...
Remembering Buxton: A Town Lost to Time
Scott Schollenberger Jr., 43, pleaded guilty to charges in the death of his 12-year-old son...
Father pleads guilty in torture, starvation death of son
Police say when they responded to a domestic call at a Pennsylvania apartment complex, they...
Man arrested while dismembering ex-girlfriend, police say
The Cardinal Community School District in Eldon, Iowa, is considering a move to a four-day...
Iowa school district considers 4-day school week
A crocodile with a motorcycle tire stuck around its neck basks on a riverbank in Palu, Central...
Crocodile finally freed from tire stuck on its neck for 6 years

Latest News

Marlaya Monet Patterson is believed to have been abducted by Corey Lamont Patterson.
Amber Alert: Charlotte toddler reported missing, believed to be in danger
Olympics Live: IOC won't act on 'No War in Ukraine' Sign
Olympics Live: IOC won’t act on ‘No War in Ukraine’ sign
Police walk the line to remove all truckers and supporters after a court injunction gave police...
Police arrest remaining protesters at US-Canada bridge
This photo provided by Avocados From Mexico shows a scene from Avocados From Mexico 2022 Super...
US suspends Mexican avocado imports on eve of Super Bowl