Advertisement

A few isolated flurries are possible late tonight and Sunday morning

A few flurries are possible tonight and Sunday morning
By Hannah Messier
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 7:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -A low pressure system will move through Iowa bringing in a chance for flurries across Southern Iowa. Overnight lows will be in the single digits. A few lingering snow showers are possible Sunday morning with a partly cloudy sky expected in the afternoon. Daytime highs will still be cold on Sunday in the upper teens.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buxton, Iowa was abandoned in the 1920s. But did all their residents leave? What mysteries...
Remembering Buxton: A Town Lost to Time
The Cardinal Community School District in Eldon, Iowa, is considering a move to a four-day...
Iowa school district considers 4-day school week
A crocodile with a motorcycle tire stuck around its neck basks on a riverbank in Palu, Central...
Crocodile finally freed from tire stuck on its neck for 6 years
Adalyn Graviss
7-year-old girl dies from COVID days after baby sister was born
PARENTS AND STUDENTS HOLD PEACEFUL A PROTEST IN FRONT OF PEKIN HIGH SCHOOL
Pekin High School students and parents protest unresolved issues at school

Latest News

A few flurries are possible tonight and Sunday morning
A few flurries are possible tonight and Sunday morning
First Alert Forecast
Valentine’s Chill in the Air
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Windy and cold overnight.
Winter makes a comeback