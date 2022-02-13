A few isolated flurries are possible late tonight and Sunday morning
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 7:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -A low pressure system will move through Iowa bringing in a chance for flurries across Southern Iowa. Overnight lows will be in the single digits. A few lingering snow showers are possible Sunday morning with a partly cloudy sky expected in the afternoon. Daytime highs will still be cold on Sunday in the upper teens.
