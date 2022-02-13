Advertisement

Olympics Live: IOC won’t act on ‘No War in Ukraine’ sign

Olympics Live: IOC won't act on 'No War in Ukraine' Sign
Olympics Live: IOC won't act on 'No War in Ukraine' Sign(MGN/Xinhua / Yang Lei)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) - The International Olympic Committee says there will be no repercussions for the Ukrainian skeleton athlete who flashed a small sign urging peace in his homeland at the end of a run.

The message Vladyslav Heraskevych displayed Friday read: “No War in Ukraine.” The sign was printed on a blue-and-yellow piece of paper, matching the colors of Ukraine’s flag.

It was possible that the IOC could have considered Heraskevych’s act a violation of Rule 50 of the Olympic Charter. That rule, in part, states that “no kind of demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda is permitted in any Olympic sites, venues or other areas.”

But the IOC characterized the sign late Friday as “a general call for peace.” They consider the matter closed.

Heraskevych ultimately finished 18th in a field of 20.

Russia’s stance is that it does not plan to invade Ukraine but wants the West to keep Ukraine and other former Soviet countries out of NATO. In an interview Thursday with NBC News, U.S. President Joe Biden repeated his warning that any Americans still in Ukraine should leave as soon as possible.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buxton, Iowa was abandoned in the 1920s. But did all their residents leave? What mysteries...
Remembering Buxton: A Town Lost to Time
Scott Schollenberger Jr., 43, pleaded guilty to charges in the death of his 12-year-old son...
Father pleads guilty in torture, starvation death of son
Police say when they responded to a domestic call at a Pennsylvania apartment complex, they...
Man arrested while dismembering ex-girlfriend, police say
The Cardinal Community School District in Eldon, Iowa, is considering a move to a four-day...
Iowa school district considers 4-day school week
A crocodile with a motorcycle tire stuck around its neck basks on a riverbank in Palu, Central...
Crocodile finally freed from tire stuck on its neck for 6 years

Latest News

Marlaya Monet Patterson is believed to have been abducted by Corey Lamont Patterson.
Amber Alert: Charlotte toddler reported missing, believed to be in danger
Brandon Maxwell pays emotional tribute to his grandmother
Brandon Maxwell pays emotional tribute to his grandmother
Police walk the line to remove all truckers and supporters after a court injunction gave police...
Police arrest remaining protesters at US-Canada bridge
This photo provided by Avocados From Mexico shows a scene from Avocados From Mexico 2022 Super...
US suspends Mexican avocado imports on eve of Super Bowl