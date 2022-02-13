Advertisement

Olympics Live: Slopestyle skiing canceled due to weather

Olympics Live: Slopestyle skiing delayed due to weather
Olympics Live: Slopestyle skiing delayed due to weather(MGN/Presidential Executive Office of Russia)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) -Standout Eileen Gu and the rest of the slopestyle skiers at the Beijing Olympics will have to wait a little bit longer to start qualifying with the competition delayed by weather.

The wind was blowing and the snow falling at Genting Snow Park. The diminishing visibility made performing tricks off the jumps difficult as well. The competition is delayed at least two hours.

Gu, who was born in the U.S. and is competing for China, is trying to win her second gold medal at the Beijing Games. She’s already won big air, which was held in Beijing.

