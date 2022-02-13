Advertisement

Quiet weather expected today, a nice Valentine’s Day tomorrow

Next system arrives on Wednesday
Plan on a quiet day across the area with a partly cloudy sky and highs around 20.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 6:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Quiet weather is generally on the way today. However, there was a dusting of snow last night, which may lead to some slick roads in portions of the area early on this morning. Plan on highs into the teens to lower 20s. For tomorrow, widespread 30s are expected for highs with a boost to around 50 on Tuesday! The next system which may carry some impacts in our area will look to arrive on Wednesday with a mix of rain and snow likely. Have a great day!

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buxton, Iowa was abandoned in the 1920s. But did all their residents leave? What mysteries...
Remembering Buxton: A Town Lost to Time
Police say when they responded to a domestic call at a Pennsylvania apartment complex, they...
Man arrested while dismembering ex-girlfriend, police say
Scott Schollenberger Jr., 43, pleaded guilty to charges in the death of his 12-year-old son...
Father pleads guilty in torture, starvation death of son
The Cardinal Community School District in Eldon, Iowa, is considering a move to a four-day...
Iowa school district considers 4-day school week
A crocodile with a motorcycle tire stuck around its neck basks on a riverbank in Palu, Central...
Crocodile finally freed from tire stuck on its neck for 6 years

Latest News

kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
A few flurries are possible tonight and Sunday morning
A few isolated flurries are possible late tonight and Sunday morning
A few flurries are possible tonight and Sunday morning
A few flurries are possible tonight and Sunday morning
First Alert Forecast
Valentine’s Chill in the Air