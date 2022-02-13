Quiet weather expected today, a nice Valentine’s Day tomorrow

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Quiet weather is generally on the way today. However, there was a dusting of snow last night, which may lead to some slick roads in portions of the area early on this morning. Plan on highs into the teens to lower 20s. For tomorrow, widespread 30s are expected for highs with a boost to around 50 on Tuesday! The next system which may carry some impacts in our area will look to arrive on Wednesday with a mix of rain and snow likely. Have a great day!

