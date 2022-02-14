Advertisement

5th grade teacher arrested for placing camera in school bathroom, police say

Patrick Morgan, 57, is charged with two counts of felony second-degree unlawful surveillance.
Patrick Morgan, 57, is charged with two counts of felony second-degree unlawful surveillance.
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLONIE, N.Y. (Gray News) - A fifth grade teacher in New York is facing charges for placing a camera in a school bathroom, police said.

Patrick Morgan, 57, is accused of recording multiple school faculty members in various states of undress in an employee bathroom.

The Colonie Police Department, located 10 miles northwest of Albany, said there is no evidence that any videos were taken of students.

The investigation began Feb. 11 when Sand Creek Middle School administrators notified police that a suspicious device was found in a co-ed employee bathroom. Police determined the device to be a camera that was disguised as a cell phone charger.

Officials said the camera contained videos and images of multiple faculty members, both male and female, in the restroom.

Morgan was identified as the suspect based on camera footage and other evidence collected by police, officials said.

Morgan has been a teacher for the South Colonie School District for 28 years and currently teaches fifth grade. He was arrested and charged with two counts of felony second-degree unlawful surveillance. Police said more charges are likely to follow.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and officers are searching Morgan’s home. Officials are working to determine if there are additional victims, if the videos have been distributed anywhere, and if Morgan placed more cameras in other locations.

Police said the school has been checked thoroughly and no further cameras were found; however, out of an abundance of caution, the school canceled classes for a day while police investigated.

The Colonie Police Department encouraged everyone to remain vigilant and aware when using public restrooms or dressing rooms. If you see an item that seems suspicious, report it to building management or to the police.

