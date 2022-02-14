Cedar Rapids woman arrested at New Jersey airport after being found with loaded handgun

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids woman was arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport on Friday after Transportation Security Administration officers caught her with a loaded handgun.

A TSA officer reported having seen the gun inside a pocket of the woman’s handbag using the checkpoint X-ray monitor.

Police confiscated the weapon and arrested the woman on weapons charges. Police said the gun was loaded with five bullets, including one in the chamber.

Police said the woman told officials she was running late for her flight and forgot the gun was in her bag.

“If you own a firearm, you need to know where it is at all times and take care to ensure it is not inside one of your carry-on items when you walk up to a TSA security checkpoint,” said Thomas Carter, TSA’s Federal Security Director for New Jersey. “Guns and planes don’t mix. It’s important to remove firearms and ammunition from carry-on bags every time you fly.”

The TSA has detailed information on how to travel with a firearm posted on its website, along with a list of civil penalties for bringing a handgun into a checkpoint.

