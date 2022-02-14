Advertisement

Iowa’s COVID-19 disaster proclamation to expire Tuesday, data reporting changes

Future changes to Iowa COVID-19 data reporting
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The state of Iowa’s COVID-19 disaster proclamation will expire Tuesday night.

Earlier this month, Governor Kim Reynolds made the announcement saying, it’s no longer feasible or necessary to continue treating COVID-19 as a public health emergency.

The proclamation, along with the State COVID-19 dashboard, will expire at 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 15.

Most of the data will be available through federal websites, except county specific data.

The governor said the state will continue to monitor COVID-19 similarly to how it monitors the flu.

The state will send out a weekly PDF updating the COVID-19 numbers. Iowa will also report COVID-19 data to the CDC as required for its data tracker and state-level reports.

Test Iowa will also continue to operate with the State Hygienic lab processing at-home test results.

