Love is in the air today, but not much else!

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We start the work week off with quiet weather for Valentine’s Day today with partly cloudy skies overhead and temperatures in the low to mid 30s . A warm front bumps temperatures into the upper 40s to around 50 tomorrow with warming or steady temperatures overnight into Wednesday. Temperatures fall through the day Wednesday and chances for rain and snow are likely through the day. This system’s path continues to shift, and could again, which will impact the type and amount of precipitation in eastern Iowa. Please continue to check back for forecast updates as the system approaches. Have a Happy Valentine’s Day!

