Sunshine and warmer temperatures are expected Monday

Sunshine and warmer temperatures are expected on Monday
By Hannah Messier
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Another round of clouds will move into Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri overnight with low temperatures dropping into the low to mid-teens.

Monday we’ll have a mostly sunny sky with highs climbing into the mid-30s. Warmer conditions return on Tuesday with temperatures reaching the 50s. If you have any outdoor chores, Tuesday is the day to do them! There is a lot of uncertainty with our next chance for precipitation on Wednesday, so be prepared to be flexible with any mid-week plans.

