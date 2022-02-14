Sunshine and warmer temperatures are expected Monday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Another round of clouds will move into Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri overnight with low temperatures dropping into the low to mid-teens.

Monday we’ll have a mostly sunny sky with highs climbing into the mid-30s. Warmer conditions return on Tuesday with temperatures reaching the 50s. If you have any outdoor chores, Tuesday is the day to do them! There is a lot of uncertainty with our next chance for precipitation on Wednesday, so be prepared to be flexible with any mid-week plans.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.