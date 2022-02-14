Advertisement

Super Bowl: 50 cent hangs upside down, Guyton slows it down

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 8:51 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — 50 Cent knows how to make a surprise entrance. The rapper made an unannounced appearance during the Super Bowl halftime show, hanging upside while starting his hit “In Da Club” and dropping down to the dancefloor.

In other entertainment moments from the Super Bowl, “Quickie Mickey” slowed it down for the national anthem before the big game. She sang it in about one minute, 50 seconds on Sunday before the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals took the field. And Dwayne Johnson broke out his old wrestling persona “The Rock” to introduce the teams just before kickoff. He grabbed a mic on the field and shouted, “Finally! The Super Bowl has come back to Los Aaaaangelesssss!”

